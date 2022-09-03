MAP Protocol Price Hits $0.0140 on Top Exchanges (MAP)

MAP Protocol (MAP) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. During the last week, MAP Protocol has traded 11.2% higher against the US dollar. One MAP Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0140 or 0.00000071 BTC on exchanges. MAP Protocol has a market cap of $29.48 million and approximately $1.53 million worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MAP Protocol Coin Profile

MAP Protocol launched on September 11th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,105,183,690 coins. MAP Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/marcopolo-protocol. MAP Protocol’s official website is www.maplabs.io. The Reddit community for MAP Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/MarcoPoloProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @marcopologlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MAP Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “MarcoPolo Protocol is an open, fully decentralized, chain-to-chain interoperation protocol that enables the interoperability of multiple independently verifiable consensus blockchains without a relay chain. MarcoPolo Protocol expects to construct a future inter-chain-net, which is interoperable and chain-to-chain based. The ecosystem built on MarcoPolo Protocol can provide a solid infrastructure for finance, AI, IoT, traceability, and governance filed by cross-chain communication, privacy computation, shared storage, etc… “

