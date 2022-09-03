MAPS (MAPS) One Day Volume Hits $219,995.00

MAPS (MAPS) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. One MAPS coin can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000751 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MAPS has a market cap of $6.77 million and $219,995.00 worth of MAPS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MAPS has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MAPS alerts:

Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000093 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000794 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00000449 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00008833 BTC.

EgoPlatform (EGO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000988 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000063 BTC.

MAPS Coin Profile

MAPS is a PoH coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 6th, 2020. MAPS’s total supply is 9,999,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 45,464,187 coins. MAPS’s official Twitter account is @MAPS_ME.

MAPS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Maps.me is an offline mapping application. Over the last nine years, Maps.me has been trusted by 140M users, with over 60M people using Maps.me last year to navigate across 195 countries. This trusted travel companion provides turn-by-turn routing, travel guides, and detailed mapping. The Maps.me application is driven by the MAPS token holders. Each token represents one vote and the token holders will vote on binding governance initiatives related to Maps.me. The MAPS token consists of key DeFi components and is built on the Serum DEX and Solana blockchain. Solana blockchain uses Proof of History as it's proof type. Proof of history is a sequence of computation that can provide a way to cryptographically verify passage of time between two events. It uses a cryptographically secure function written so that output cannot be predicted from the input, and must be completely executed to generate the output.The function is run in a sequence on a single core, its previous output as the current input, periodically recording the current output, and how many times its been called. The output can then be re-computed and verified by external computers in parallel by checking each sequence segment on a separate core. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAPS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MAPS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MAPS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MAPS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MAPS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.