Marathon Gold (OTCMKTS:MGDPF) Price Target Cut to C$2.40 by Analysts at Raymond James

Marathon Gold (OTCMKTS:MGDPF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Raymond James from C$2.85 to C$2.40 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Marathon Gold from C$3.60 to C$3.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Marathon Gold from C$3.75 to C$2.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Marathon Gold from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Marathon Gold in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a buy rating and a $3.60 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Marathon Gold from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $2.92.

Marathon Gold Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of Marathon Gold stock opened at $1.04 on Friday. Marathon Gold has a twelve month low of $0.86 and a twelve month high of $2.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.68.

About Marathon Gold

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with four mineralized deposits located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

