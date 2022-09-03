Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Marchex Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ MCHX opened at $1.96 on Friday. Marchex has a 12 month low of $1.23 and a 12 month high of $3.63. The company has a market cap of $82.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.00 and a beta of 2.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marchex

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Edenbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Marchex by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 14,524,634 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,021,000 after buying an additional 821,126 shares during the period. B. Riley Financial Inc. raised its position in Marchex by 1.5% during the first quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 3,017,496 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,910,000 after buying an additional 45,585 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in Marchex by 64.4% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 338,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 132,493 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Marchex by 7.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 9,881 shares during the period. 58.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marchex Company Profile

Marchex, Inc operates as an analytics and solutions company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers in the United States and Canada. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises, which depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Call Analytics, Conversation Edition that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, a solution for intelligent mobile messaging, which enables sales, marketing, and operations teams in businesses to engage in two-way communications with field staff, prospects, and customers through text/SMS messages; Call Monitoring for call recording; and Marchex Marketing Edge, an analytics solution for marketers in enterprise, mid-sized and small businesses that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments and reservations.

Further Reading

