Marks and Spencer Group’s (MKS) “House Stock” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 200 ($2.42) to GBX 170 ($2.05) and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 165 ($1.99) to GBX 155 ($1.87) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 215 ($2.60) to GBX 198 ($2.39) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 180 ($2.17) to GBX 165 ($1.99) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 215 ($2.60) price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Monday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 200.88 ($2.43).

Get Marks and Spencer Group alerts:

Marks and Spencer Group Trading Down 0.4 %

MKS opened at GBX 121.25 ($1.47) on Tuesday. Marks and Spencer Group has a 12 month low of GBX 117.25 ($1.42) and a 12 month high of GBX 263 ($3.18). The stock has a market capitalization of £2.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 811.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.51, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 135.60 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 146.37.

Insider Activity

Marks and Spencer Group Company Profile

In other Marks and Spencer Group news, insider Stuart Machin sold 99,121 shares of Marks and Spencer Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 137 ($1.66), for a total value of £135,795.77 ($164,083.82). In other Marks and Spencer Group news, insider Eoin Tonge sold 256,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 137 ($1.66), for a total transaction of £351,761.20 ($425,037.70). Also, insider Stuart Machin sold 99,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 137 ($1.66), for a total transaction of £135,795.77 ($164,083.82). Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 333 shares of company stock valued at $44,940.

(Get Rating)

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and ‘Food on the Move' products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marks and Spencer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marks and Spencer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.