Marks and Spencer Group’s (MKS) “House Stock” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 200 ($2.42) to GBX 170 ($2.05) and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 165 ($1.99) to GBX 155 ($1.87) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 215 ($2.60) to GBX 198 ($2.39) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 180 ($2.17) to GBX 165 ($1.99) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 215 ($2.60) price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Monday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 200.88 ($2.43).
Marks and Spencer Group Trading Down 0.4 %
MKS opened at GBX 121.25 ($1.47) on Tuesday. Marks and Spencer Group has a 12 month low of GBX 117.25 ($1.42) and a 12 month high of GBX 263 ($3.18). The stock has a market capitalization of £2.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 811.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.51, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 135.60 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 146.37.
Insider Activity
Marks and Spencer Group Company Profile
Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and ‘Food on the Move' products.
See Also
- Could Snap Stock Rebound As Management Restructures?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/29 – 9/2
- Hormel Looks Cheap At These Levels
- Lululemon Set To Soar Into September
- Could Nike Stock be Oversold, but Still Overvalued?
Receive News & Ratings for Marks and Spencer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marks and Spencer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.