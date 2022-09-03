Marlin Trading 1.1% Higher This Week (POND)

Marlin (POND) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 3rd. In the last seven days, Marlin has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar. Marlin has a market capitalization of $41.58 million and $2.95 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Marlin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0106 or 0.00000054 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00033072 BTC.

XRUN (XRUN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002026 BTC.

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (KNCL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00008709 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC.

OKC Token (OKT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.71 or 0.00084370 BTC.

Bubblefong (BBF) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00041164 BTC.

JUST (JST) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Render Token (RNDR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002582 BTC.

Celer Network (CELR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000088 BTC.

NEST Protocol (NEST) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Marlin is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 21st, 2020. Marlin’s total supply is 5,033,753,055 coins and its circulating supply is 3,906,753,055 coins. The Reddit community for Marlin is https://reddit.com/r/marlinprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Marlin’s official Twitter account is @marlinprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Marlin is medium.com/marlin-protocol. The official website for Marlin is www.marlin.pro.

According to CryptoCompare, “Marlin is an open protocol designed to provide high-performance programmable network infrastructure for DeFi and Web 3.0.The Marlin Network is able to achieve global latencies of <150ms. This enables developers to build high-performance responsive distributed systems (including blockchains and dapps). It can scale to a large number of nodes without compromising on performance. Developers are no longer limited by the fanout capabilities of a single node.Telegram | Discord | Facebook | GithubWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Marlin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Marlin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Marlin using one of the exchanges listed above.

