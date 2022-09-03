Martingale Asset Management L P Acquires 2,179 Shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,789 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,179 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $1,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PPC. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 814,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,975,000 after acquiring an additional 102,872 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,410,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride during the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 16,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares during the last quarter. 16.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPC opened at $27.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.47. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 12-month low of $20.23 and a 12-month high of $34.66.

Pilgrim’s Pride ( NASDAQ:PPC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.42. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 35.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens downgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Pilgrim’s Pride from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pilgrim’s Pride has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

In other news, CEO Fabio Sandri sold 77,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total value of $2,675,845.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 293,816 shares in the company, valued at $10,113,146.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken, and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, the Middle East, Asia, Continental Europe, and internationally.

