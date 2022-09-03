Martingale Asset Management L P Acquires 300 Shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL)

Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned 0.07% of Stepan worth $1,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Stepan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Stepan by 187.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Stepan by 13.5% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stepan during the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Stepan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,000. 77.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Luis Rojo sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.17, for a total transaction of $46,068.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,272 shares in the company, valued at $376,836.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Stepan news, COO Scott R. Behrens sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.24, for a total transaction of $60,082.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,431,044. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Luis Rojo sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.17, for a total value of $46,068.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,272 shares in the company, valued at $376,836.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,199 shares of company stock valued at $247,287. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SCL has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. TheStreet upgraded Stepan from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Stepan from $147.00 to $133.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th.

Stepan stock opened at $101.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Stepan has a 12-month low of $95.03 and a 12-month high of $129.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $106.18 and a 200 day moving average of $104.11.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.40. Stepan had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The firm had revenue of $751.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Stepan will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.58%.

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products. It operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used as principal ingredients in consumer and industrial cleaning products, including detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, and floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, such as fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, disinfectants, and lubricating ingredients.

