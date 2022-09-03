Martingale Asset Management L P Boosts Stake in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS)

Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in shares of CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,596 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,052 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned 0.12% of CTS worth $1,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CTS by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,916 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 4,043 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of CTS by 119.2% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 991 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in CTS by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 215,521 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,915,000 after acquiring an additional 5,566 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CTS by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 382,811 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $13,529,000 after acquiring an additional 18,378 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in CTS by 75.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 35,462 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 15,214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CTS opened at $41.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.66 and a beta of 0.80. CTS Co. has a 1 year low of $28.72 and a 1 year high of $43.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.94.

CTS ( NYSE:CTS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $144.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.18 million. CTS had a negative net margin of 4.00% and a positive return on equity of 15.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CTS Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. CTS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -23.88%.

CTS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens raised their price target on CTS to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of CTS to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com downgraded CTS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. TheStreet raised CTS from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Sidoti raised CTS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.80.

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides sensors and actuators for use in passenger or commercial vehicles; connectivity components for telecommunications infrastructure, information technology, and other high-speed applications; switches, temperature sensors, and potentiometers supplied to multiple markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

