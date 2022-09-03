Martingale Asset Management L P Boosts Stake in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) by 39.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,020 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,013 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $1,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of M. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 175.9% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Macy’s by 64.8% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Macy’s during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Macy’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. OTR Global downgraded Macy’s to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Macy’s from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Macy’s from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Macy’s from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.50.

Macy’s Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Macy’s stock opened at $17.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Macy’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.85 and a 1-year high of $37.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.32 and a 200-day moving average of $21.90. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 3.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.71.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. Macy’s had a return on equity of 51.29% and a net margin of 6.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Macy’s, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Macy’s Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.1575 dividend. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Macy’s’s payout ratio is currently 12.19%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Macy’s news, CEO Jeffrey Gennette sold 78,021 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $1,354,444.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 405,744 shares in the company, valued at $7,043,715.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Macy’s news, CEO Jeffrey Gennette sold 78,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $1,354,444.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 405,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,043,715.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP C Elisa D. Garcia sold 15,920 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $276,371.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,484,991.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 100,026 shares of company stock valued at $1,736,856. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Macy’s

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 725 department stores in the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam under the Macy's, Macy's Backstage, Market by Macy's, Bloomingdale's, Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bloomies, and bluemercury brands.

