Martingale Asset Management L P Buys 1,322 Shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned about 0.11% of MYR Group worth $1,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in MYR Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in MYR Group by 15.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its position in MYR Group by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 1,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in MYR Group during the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of MYR Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Betty R. Johnson sold 7,148 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.75, for a total transaction of $705,865.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,863,495. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other MYR Group news, COO Tod M. Cooper sold 267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total value of $26,708.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 36,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,679,603.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Betty R. Johnson sold 7,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.75, for a total value of $705,865.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,863,495. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,240 shares of company stock worth $1,588,678 in the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MYRG stock opened at $90.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.99. MYR Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.77 and a 1-year high of $121.22.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $708.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $681.15 million. MYR Group had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MYR Group Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on MYRG. StockNews.com raised MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of MYR Group from $101.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd.

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, renewable power facilities, and limited gas construction services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to hurricane, ice, or other storm related damages.

