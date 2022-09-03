Martingale Asset Management L P Buys 501 Shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,084 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.05% of Group 1 Automotive worth $1,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Group 1 Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Group 1 Automotive in the fourth quarter worth $135,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 35.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hightower 6M Holding LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the first quarter valued at $209,000. 98.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $160.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st.

Group 1 Automotive Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:GPI opened at $174.28 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $177.30 and a 200-day moving average of $177.83. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $145.72 and a one year high of $212.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $12.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.56 by $1.44. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $10.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 44.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Group 1 Automotive Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a positive change from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is presently 4.01%.

Insider Activity

In other Group 1 Automotive news, VP Michael David Jones sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.49, for a total value of $181,490.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,972 shares in the company, valued at $2,354,288.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in 17 states in the United States; and 35 towns in the United Kingdom.

