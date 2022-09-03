Martingale Asset Management L P Cuts Stake in Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC)

Martingale Asset Management L P lowered its position in Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,583 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,002 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned about 0.17% of Hanmi Financial worth $1,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAFC. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Hanmi Financial by 134.2% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 153,510 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,778,000 after acquiring an additional 87,950 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Hanmi Financial by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 276,397 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,802,000 after purchasing an additional 87,784 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 76.2% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 174,741 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,137,000 after purchasing an additional 75,548 shares during the last quarter. Petiole USA ltd purchased a new stake in Hanmi Financial during the fourth quarter worth $1,334,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hanmi Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,274,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Hanmi Financial Stock Performance

Shares of HAFC stock opened at $24.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $738.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.05. Hanmi Financial Co. has a one year low of $17.66 and a one year high of $28.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.22.

Hanmi Financial Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This is an increase from Hanmi Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Hanmi Financial’s payout ratio is 28.99%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HAFC. StockNews.com lowered Hanmi Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Hanmi Financial to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

About Hanmi Financial

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

See Also

