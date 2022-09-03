Martingale Asset Management L P Decreases Holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC)

Martingale Asset Management L P lowered its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,936 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned about 0.26% of Peapack-Gladstone Financial worth $1,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PGC. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. PDT Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 7,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 63,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 44,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PGC opened at $33.42 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $607.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $27.71 and a 12 month high of $38.60.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Announces Dividend

Peapack-Gladstone Financial ( NASDAQ:PGC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.26. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 25.56%. The business had revenue of $61.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.40 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s payout ratio is currently 6.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Insider Activity at Peapack-Gladstone Financial

In related news, EVP Vincent A. Spero sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $126,875.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,347,738.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

