Martingale Asset Management L P Decreases Stock Holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW)

Martingale Asset Management L P lowered its position in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,342 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.07% of Atlas Air Worldwide worth $1,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AAWW. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the first quarter worth $583,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 21,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 30,578 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 425.1% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 22,979 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,163,000 after buying an additional 18,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 6.7% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 5,081 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period.

Get Atlas Air Worldwide alerts:

Atlas Air Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AAWW opened at $99.96 on Friday. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.70 and a 1 year high of $101.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Atlas Air Worldwide ( NASDAQ:AAWW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by $0.06. Atlas Air Worldwide had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 10.60%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 16.29 earnings per share for the current year.

AAWW has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna downgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Wolfe Research raised Atlas Air Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Atlas Air Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atlas Air Worldwide

In other news, CEO John W. Dietrich sold 39,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.13, for a total transaction of $3,320,022.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 64,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,467,524.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Atlas Air Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through two segments, Airline Operations and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.