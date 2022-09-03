Martingale Asset Management L P Grows Stake in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO)

Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,698 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.18% of MarineMax worth $1,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in MarineMax by 191.8% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 642 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 149.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in MarineMax by 91.6% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in MarineMax by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in MarineMax during the 1st quarter worth $83,000. 97.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HZO has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley downgraded shares of MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Northcoast Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MarineMax in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

MarineMax Price Performance

In other MarineMax news, Director Hilliard M. Eure sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total transaction of $122,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,990 shares in the company, valued at $733,092.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Hilliard M. Eure sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total value of $122,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,990 shares in the company, valued at $733,092.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Joseph Allen Watters sold 10,000 shares of MarineMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total value of $424,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 89,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,795,454.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of HZO opened at $35.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.28. MarineMax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.10 and a twelve month high of $61.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $760.37 million, a PE ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The specialty retailer reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $688.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.21 million. MarineMax had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 29.10%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that MarineMax, Inc. will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current year.

MarineMax Profile

(Get Rating)

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

Featured Articles

