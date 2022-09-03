Martingale Asset Management L P Has $1.28 Million Stock Position in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN)

Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in shares of Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned about 0.18% of Insteel Industries worth $1,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IIIN. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Insteel Industries by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Insteel Industries by 143.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Insteel Industries by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Insteel Industries by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insteel Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $280,000. 77.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Insteel Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

IIIN opened at $28.05 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $547.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.21. Insteel Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $27.66 and a one year high of $47.70.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Insteel Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.87%.

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers prestressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

