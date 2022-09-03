Martingale Asset Management L P Has $1.41 Million Stock Position in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

Martingale Asset Management L P lessened its stake in shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,309 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned about 0.06% of Gentherm worth $1,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of THRM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 1,844.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 903,014 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $78,471,000 after acquiring an additional 856,576 shares during the period. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Gentherm during the 4th quarter valued at $34,803,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Gentherm in the first quarter valued at $19,815,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gentherm by 46.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 668,920 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $48,797,000 after buying an additional 212,055 shares during the period. Finally, Telemark Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gentherm during the fourth quarter valued at $17,380,000. 98.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Phillip Eyler sold 15,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.60, for a total transaction of $1,007,747.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 108,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,085,259.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Phillip Eyler sold 15,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.60, for a total transaction of $1,007,747.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 108,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,085,259.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas Stocker sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.06, for a total value of $175,150.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $659,264.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,491 shares of company stock valued at $1,873,616 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on THRM. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Gentherm to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Gentherm from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.20.

Shares of NASDAQ THRM opened at $58.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Gentherm Incorporated has a one year low of $55.02 and a one year high of $99.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.05 and a beta of 1.18.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.16). Gentherm had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The firm had revenue of $260.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Gentherm Incorporated will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort systems, including neck conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

