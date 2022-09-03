Martingale Asset Management L P Has $1.45 Million Position in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Martingale Asset Management L P decreased its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $1,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 2.2% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 165,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,463,000 after purchasing an additional 3,559 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Hillenbrand by 717.8% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 228,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,112,000 after buying an additional 200,936 shares in the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hillenbrand during the 4th quarter worth $368,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,216,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,244,000 after buying an additional 44,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 1.6% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 62,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the period. 88.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Robert M. Vanhimbergen acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.00 per share, for a total transaction of $264,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Hillenbrand news, CFO Robert M. Vanhimbergen purchased 6,000 shares of Hillenbrand stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.00 per share, with a total value of $264,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Megan A. Walke sold 641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total value of $30,691.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,274.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hillenbrand Price Performance

HI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hillenbrand in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com raised Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

Shares of NYSE:HI opened at $40.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.33. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.84 and a 52 week high of $54.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.23 and its 200-day moving average is $43.35.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $720.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.00 million. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 23.13%. Sell-side analysts predict that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Hillenbrand Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.218 per share. This is an increase from Hillenbrand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.74%.

Hillenbrand Profile

(Get Rating)

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, as well as offers equipment system design services; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

Further Reading

