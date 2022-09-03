Martingale Asset Management L P Has $1.69 Million Position in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,180 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned 0.05% of Blackbaud worth $1,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLKB. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Blackbaud by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,648,161 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,546,000 after buying an additional 144,729 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 2.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 818,894 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,027,000 after purchasing an additional 22,807 shares during the period. American Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Blackbaud by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 598,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,244,000 after purchasing an additional 179,513 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its position in Blackbaud by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 424,797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,433,000 after buying an additional 14,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Becker Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Blackbaud by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 342,906 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,530,000 after buying an additional 4,331 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackbaud alerts:

Blackbaud Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ BLKB opened at $51.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.52 and a 52 week high of $86.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.48. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -176.65, a P/E/G ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 0.98.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackbaud

Blackbaud ( NASDAQ:BLKB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. Blackbaud had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a positive return on equity of 8.04%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Blackbaud news, COO Kevin P. Gregoire sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total value of $102,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 98,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,617,555.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Kevin P. Gregoire sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total value of $102,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 98,381 shares in the company, valued at $5,617,555.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director George H. Ellis sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.18, for a total transaction of $84,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,598.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Blackbaud Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to higher education institutions, K-12 schools, healthcare organizations, faith communities, arts and cultural organizations, foundations, companies, and individual change agents in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; marketing and engagement solutions, including Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, and Blackbaud School Website System; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blackbaud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackbaud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.