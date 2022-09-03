Martingale Asset Management L P Lowers Holdings in Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA)

Martingale Asset Management L P lowered its position in Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,353 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,457 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned about 0.11% of Enova International worth $1,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ENVA. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enova International by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 72,553 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after acquiring an additional 6,928 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Enova International by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 69,421 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,636,000 after buying an additional 6,326 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Enova International by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 49,316 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,937,000 after buying an additional 16,805 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Enova International by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 30,231 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,148,000 after buying an additional 7,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV raised its position in shares of Enova International by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 19,917 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 2,859 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Enova International from $54.00 to $42.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th.

Shares of ENVA opened at $34.13 on Friday. Enova International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.80 and a 1 year high of $47.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 13.45 and a quick ratio of 13.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.44.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48. The company had revenue of $407.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $405.15 million. Enova International had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.16 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Enova International, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, Australia, and Canada. The company offers installment loans; line of credit accounts; receivables purchase agreements; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

