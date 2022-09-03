Martingale Asset Management L P Makes New $1.30 Million Investment in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 44,795 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,302,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BOX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in BOX by 378.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,437 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after buying an additional 58,089 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its stake in shares of BOX by 2.7% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 15,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in BOX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $981,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in BOX by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,784,938 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $99,128,000 after buying an additional 134,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in BOX during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. 86.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BOX. Craig Hallum cut their price target on BOX to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup started coverage on BOX in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of BOX from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.30.
BOX Stock Performance
BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The software maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. The business had revenue of $246.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.77 million. BOX’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Box, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Transactions at BOX
In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.65, for a total value of $384,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,447,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,123,629.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.65, for a total value of $384,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,447,315 shares in the company, valued at $37,123,629.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.49, for a total value of $396,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,382,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,141,357.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,124,970 in the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
BOX Company Profile
Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.
