Martingale Asset Management L P Makes New $1.30 Million Investment in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 44,795 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,302,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BOX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in BOX by 378.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,437 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after buying an additional 58,089 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its stake in shares of BOX by 2.7% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 15,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in BOX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $981,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in BOX by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,784,938 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $99,128,000 after buying an additional 134,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in BOX during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. 86.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BOX alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BOX. Craig Hallum cut their price target on BOX to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup started coverage on BOX in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of BOX from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.30.

BOX Stock Performance

BOX stock opened at $25.64 on Friday. Box, Inc. has a one year low of $22.18 and a one year high of $33.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.01 and its 200 day moving average is $27.73. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of -98.62 and a beta of 1.14.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The software maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. The business had revenue of $246.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.77 million. BOX’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Box, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at BOX

In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.65, for a total value of $384,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,447,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,123,629.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.65, for a total value of $384,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,447,315 shares in the company, valued at $37,123,629.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.49, for a total value of $396,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,382,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,141,357.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,124,970 in the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BOX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.