Martingale Asset Management L P Purchases 294 Shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,156 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned about 0.09% of OSI Systems worth $1,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OSI Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $890,000. Walthausen & Co. LLC raised its position in OSI Systems by 5.4% in the first quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 28,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its position in OSI Systems by 2.0% in the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 171,517 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,600,000 after acquiring an additional 3,370 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of OSI Systems by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,040 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of OSI Systems by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the period. 91.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on OSIS shares. TheStreet upgraded OSI Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on OSI Systems to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th.

Shares of OSIS stock opened at $81.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $91.32 and its 200 day moving average is $85.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.72. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.09 and a 12 month high of $103.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The technology company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $337.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.40 million. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 9.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 11,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.08, for a total value of $1,012,792.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 570,955 shares in the company, valued at $48,576,851.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other OSI Systems news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 11,904 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.08, for a total value of $1,012,792.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 570,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,576,851.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Malcolm Peter Maginnis sold 1,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.81, for a total transaction of $143,042.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,864.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates through three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, radiation detection, hold baggage and people screening, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

