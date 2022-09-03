Martingale Asset Management L P Purchases Shares of 27,121 Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 27,121 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,284,000. Martingale Asset Management L P owned 0.07% of Enterprise Financial Services as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 18.7% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 976,284 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,188,000 after buying an additional 153,762 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 829,536 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,063,000 after buying an additional 94,264 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 661,062 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,129,000 after acquiring an additional 14,119 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 413,524 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,472,000 after purchasing an additional 17,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 337,601 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,898,000 after purchasing an additional 27,026 shares during the period. 69.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on EFSC shares. StockNews.com cut Enterprise Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Enterprise Financial Services to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Enterprise Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EFSC opened at $45.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.85 and a 200-day moving average of $45.76. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a 12 month low of $39.63 and a 12 month high of $51.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.19.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.07. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 31.10% and a return on equity of 13.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Financial Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. This is a boost from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 21.31%.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

Further Reading

