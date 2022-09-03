Martingale Asset Management L P Raises Stock Position in SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,135 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,858 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $1,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in SM Energy by 1,277.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,420 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 18,938 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SM Energy by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,753 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 3,234 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SM Energy by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 30,078 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 11,516 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 253,400 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,470,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in SM Energy by 1,158.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 169,331 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,992,000 after buying an additional 155,873 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on SM shares. Barclays increased their target price on SM Energy from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.67.

SM Energy Price Performance

SM Energy Company Profile

Shares of NYSE SM opened at $43.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 4.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.30. SM Energy has a 52 week low of $19.01 and a 52 week high of $54.97.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of February 24, 2022, it had 492.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves. It also has working interests in 825 gross productive oil wells and 483 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

