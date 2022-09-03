Martingale Asset Management L P Reduces Stock Holdings in First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF)

Martingale Asset Management L P reduced its stake in shares of First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,537 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,906 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned 0.30% of First Financial worth $1,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in First Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its stake in First Financial by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 25,403 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 5,624 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in First Financial by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 329,246 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Financial by 242.5% in the 1st quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,416 shares of the bank’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 14,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in First Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 73.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

THFF opened at $46.06 on Friday. First Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $38.51 and a 12-month high of $49.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.89. The company has a market capitalization of $554.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.63.

First Financial ( NASDAQ:THFF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.20. First Financial had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 29.19%. The company had revenue of $50.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.50 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Financial Co. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James downgraded First Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com raised First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th.

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

