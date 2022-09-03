Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 14,226 Shares of TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST)

Martingale Asset Management L P lowered its position in TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 14,226 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned 0.14% of TimkenSteel worth $1,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in TimkenSteel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in TimkenSteel by 88.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 10,530 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TimkenSteel in the fourth quarter valued at $186,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in TimkenSteel by 131.9% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 103,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 59,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TimkenSteel by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 59,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 13,790 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.61% of the company’s stock.

Get TimkenSteel alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TMST shares. KeyCorp decreased their target price on TimkenSteel from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of TimkenSteel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

TimkenSteel Stock Performance

TMST stock opened at $14.99 on Friday. TimkenSteel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.04 and a fifty-two week high of $26.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.64. The company has a market cap of $692.91 million, a P/E ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.76.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.04). TimkenSteel had a return on equity of 30.97% and a net margin of 15.09%. The firm had revenue of $415.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.30 million. Equities analysts predict that TimkenSteel Co. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

TimkenSteel Profile

(Get Rating)

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services. The company's products are used in gears; hubs; axles; crankshafts and connecting rods; oil country drill pipes; bits and collars; bearing races and rolling elements; bushings; fuel injectors; wind energy shafts; anti-friction bearings; and other applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TimkenSteel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TimkenSteel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.