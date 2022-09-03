Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 4,689 Shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

Martingale Asset Management L P lessened its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,689 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned 0.08% of Piedmont Office Realty Trust worth $1,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at $29,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 74.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Piedmont Office Realty Trust

In other Piedmont Office Realty Trust news, Director Glenn Gary Cohen bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.01 per share, for a total transaction of $39,030.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,419 shares in the company, valued at $395,751.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Stock Performance

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust stock opened at $11.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 31.34 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.84. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $11.55 and a one year high of $19.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.06%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 221.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Piedmont Office Realty Trust from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Profile

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

