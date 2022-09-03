Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 620 Shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

Martingale Asset Management L P cut its holdings in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 620 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Signet Jewelers were worth $1,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,541,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,262,000 after acquiring an additional 311,188 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Signet Jewelers by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 754,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,655,000 after purchasing an additional 167,287 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 422,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,731,000 after buying an additional 161,882 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 388,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,807,000 after buying an additional 151,428 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 36.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 514,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,384,000 after buying an additional 138,207 shares in the last quarter. 97.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $76.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $138.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. StockNews.com cut Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Signet Jewelers from $85.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.00.

Insider Transactions at Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Stock Down 4.0 %

In related news, insider Stephen E. Lovejoy sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.37, for a total transaction of $573,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 88,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,090,554.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SIG opened at $55.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 6.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.64. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 52-week low of $48.31 and a 52-week high of $111.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.24 and a 200 day moving average of $66.28.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 52.99% and a net margin of 6.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 10.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Signet Jewelers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.91%.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com and Rocksbox.

