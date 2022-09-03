Martingale Asset Management L P Trims Stake in SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL)

Martingale Asset Management L P lessened its holdings in shares of SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 124,021 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 20,069 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.09% of SFL worth $1,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in SFL by 53.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 286,215 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after purchasing an additional 100,210 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC increased its holdings in SFL by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 25,114 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 3,319 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SFL during the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in SFL by 15.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,120 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of SFL by 28.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 631,551 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,429,000 after purchasing an additional 141,403 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.60% of the company’s stock.



Separately, DNB Markets upgraded shares of SFL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th.



NYSE SFL opened at $10.86 on Friday. SFL Co. Ltd. has a 12 month low of $7.59 and a 12 month high of $11.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.04 and its 200 day moving average is $10.21.

SFL (NYSE:SFL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The shipping company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.27. SFL had a net margin of 36.71% and a return on equity of 15.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Research analysts predict that SFL Co. Ltd. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.



The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.47%. This is a boost from SFL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. SFL’s payout ratio is 51.46%.





SFL Corporation Ltd., a maritime and offshore asset owning and chartering company, engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. The company is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. In addition, it operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industries, including oil, chemical, oil product, container, and car transportation, as well as dry bulk shipments and drilling rigs.

