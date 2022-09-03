Masari (MSR) Price Hits $0.0055 on Major Exchanges

Masari (MSR) traded down 7.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. Masari has a total market capitalization of $92,614.44 and $8.00 worth of Masari was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Masari coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0055 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Masari has traded 10.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Masari

Masari is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 2nd, 2017. Masari’s total supply is 16,726,724 coins. Masari’s official Twitter account is @masaricurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Masari is getmasari.org. Masari’s official message board is forum.getmasari.org. The Reddit community for Masari is /r/masari and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Masari Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Masari is a privacy-focused PoW cryptocurrency based on CryptoNight algorithm. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Masari directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Masari should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Masari using one of the exchanges listed above.

