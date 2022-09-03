Mask Network (MASK) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $18.99 Million

Mask Network (MASK) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 3rd. Mask Network has a market cap of $37.88 million and approximately $18.99 million worth of Mask Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mask Network coin can currently be bought for about $1.30 or 0.00006555 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Mask Network has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005042 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19,835.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004407 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005154 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005038 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002578 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.24 or 0.00132266 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00034507 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022184 BTC.

Mask Network Profile

Mask Network (CRYPTO:MASK) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2021. Mask Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,130,723 coins. Mask Network’s official Twitter account is @realmaskbook.

