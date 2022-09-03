MASQ (MASQ) Price Up 7.5% Over Last Week

MASQ (MASQ) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 3rd. Over the last week, MASQ has traded up 7.5% against the US dollar. MASQ has a market cap of $1.14 million and $124,988.00 worth of MASQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MASQ coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0446 or 0.00000225 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MASQ Profile

MASQ’s genesis date was November 1st, 2020. MASQ’s total supply is 37,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,560,579 coins. MASQ’s official Twitter account is @MASQ_ai.

MASQ Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MASQ Node software is the connection to this community network. Each Node is designed to seek out the best routes to transmit the desired content and delivers it to end-users. As the network gains more active Nodes, network latency will decrease and throughput will rise. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MASQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MASQ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MASQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

