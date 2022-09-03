Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Mastech Digital Stock Up 1.3 %

MHH stock opened at $15.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.56. Mastech Digital has a fifty-two week low of $12.72 and a fifty-two week high of $21.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.20.

Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $62.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.28 million. Mastech Digital had a return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 5.01%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mastech Digital will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mastech Digital

Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.

