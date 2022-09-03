MAX Exchange Token Price Reaches $0.29 on Exchanges (MAX)

MAX Exchange Token (MAX) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. In the last week, MAX Exchange Token has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar. MAX Exchange Token has a market capitalization of $1.16 million and $7,982.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MAX Exchange Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00001478 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About MAX Exchange Token

MAX Exchange Token (CRYPTO:MAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,971,283 coins. MAX Exchange Token’s official website is max.maicoin.com. MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject.

Buying and Selling MAX Exchange Token

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

