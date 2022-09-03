Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $22.67

Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $22.67 and last traded at $22.71, with a volume of 6950 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on MAXR shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Maxar Technologies from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Maxar Technologies from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

Maxar Technologies Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.29 and a 200-day moving average of $30.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.28.

Maxar Technologies Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Maxar Technologies

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.45%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 5,645 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 72.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 6,645 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 94,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after acquiring an additional 16,665 shares during the period. 78.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery and other geospatial data sourced from its advanced satellite constellation and third-party providers to public sector and enterprise customers, as well as a provides advanced geospatial information, applications, and analytic services for national security and commercial solutions.

