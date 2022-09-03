MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.33.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MXL shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MaxLinear from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 27th. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $66.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th.

Institutional Trading of MaxLinear

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MaxLinear in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the first quarter worth $61,000. 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MaxLinear Stock Performance

MaxLinear stock opened at $35.83 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.88. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.24. MaxLinear has a fifty-two week low of $30.17 and a fifty-two week high of $77.89.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $280.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.76 million. MaxLinear had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 46.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MaxLinear will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

About MaxLinear

MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including RF, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.

