Medartis (OTCMKTS:MDRSF) PT Lowered to CHF 78 at Credit Suisse Group

Medartis (OTCMKTS:MDRSF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Credit Suisse Group from CHF 100 to CHF 78 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Medartis Stock Performance

OTCMKTS MDRSF opened at 59.00 on Wednesday. Medartis has a twelve month low of 59.00 and a twelve month high of 59.00.

Medartis Company Profile

Medartis Holding AG, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, and sells implant solutions worldwide. Its medical devices are used for the treatment of surgical fixation of bone fractures for upper and lower extremities, as well as for the cranio-maxillofacial surgery. The company offers osteosynthesis instruments for the areas of the hand, wrist, elbow, shoulder, and foot and ankle, as well as for the areas of the mandible, midface, orthognathic, and cranium under the APTUS and MODUS names.

