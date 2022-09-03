MediShares 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $14,038.00 (MDS)

MediShares (MDS) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 3rd. During the last week, MediShares has traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One MediShares coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MediShares has a total market capitalization of $415,569.55 and approximately $14,038.00 worth of MediShares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MediShares (CRYPTO:MDS) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2017. MediShares’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,310,099,624 coins. MediShares’ official Twitter account is @MediShares and its Facebook page is accessible here. MediShares’ official website is www.medishares.org. The official message board for MediShares is weibo.com/MediShares.

According to CryptoCompare, “Medishares is a Ethereum based, decentralized, open-source mutual aid marketplace. Anyone can join a mutual aid scheme through sending variable amount of MDS to a smart contract.. Anyone can become a mutual aid insurer based on the smart contract templates provided by MediShares, and can profit from it.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MediShares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MediShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

