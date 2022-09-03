Memecoin (MEM) Price Down 7.7% This Week

Memecoin (MEM) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. Memecoin has a total market cap of $1.06 million and $9,299.00 worth of Memecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Memecoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0245 or 0.00000124 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Memecoin has traded down 7.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005065 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 33.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.13 or 0.00780620 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002431 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001669 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.55 or 0.00838425 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00015596 BTC.

Memecoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 43,380,588 coins. The Reddit community for Memecoin is https://reddit.com/r/MemeExplorers and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Memecoin’s official Twitter account is @MemeExplorers.

According to CryptoCompare, “Memority is a blockchain-based platform for encrypted decentralized cloud storage of valuable data. The Memority mission is to create a self-sufficient ecosystem providing many applications that meet the needs of businesses, government organizations and individuals in the ultra-secure storage of all kinds of valuable data. Data security is ensured by encrypting the file when it is loaded into the system with a private key, which is stored only by the data owner. Access to the content of the data is possible only with the private key. EMT is an Ethereum-based token created for ICO porpuses. Later on, EMT tokens can be exchanged for MMR tokens, at a rate of 1:1 without any commissions. MMR tokens are used inside the platform for all operations and are necessary for the functioning of the ecosystem. “

