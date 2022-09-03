Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys New Shares in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 22,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 15.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 6.7% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 30,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 230.6% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 30,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719 shares during the period. Finally, Benin Management CORP raised its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 4.1% during the first quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 76,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ESRT shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Empire State Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Evercore ISI set a $10.00 target price on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a report on Monday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Empire State Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.88.

Shares of ESRT stock opened at $7.18 on Friday. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.53 and a 52-week high of $11.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a current ratio of 6.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.20, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.08.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 280.00%.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the World's Most Famous Building.

