Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys Shares of 2,950 Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Alteryx by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 798.7% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Alteryx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $156,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alteryx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen increased their target price on Alteryx to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. FBN Securities assumed coverage on Alteryx in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Alteryx from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Alteryx from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Alteryx from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.73.

Shares of Alteryx stock opened at $60.74 on Friday. Alteryx, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.45 and a 1 year high of $81.30. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of -13.38 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.14. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 75.48% and a negative net margin of 48.42%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.49) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alteryx, Inc. will post -2.75 EPS for the current year.

Alteryx, Inc operates in analytic process automation business in the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and internationally. The company's analytics platform enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, citizen data scientists, and data engineers.

