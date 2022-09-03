Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Takes Position in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Avnet by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 267,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,024,000 after buying an additional 4,666 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Avnet by 262.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,119,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,170,000 after buying an additional 810,797 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avnet by 19.3% in the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 14,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 2,316 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avnet by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,348,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,590,000 after buying an additional 71,654 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avnet in the first quarter worth approximately $221,000. 98.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVT opened at $42.71 on Friday. Avnet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.71 and a 12-month high of $50.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.21. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 6.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Avnet ( NASDAQ:AVT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.09. Avnet had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 2.85%. The business had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Avnet, Inc. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This is a boost from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.96%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AVT. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Avnet from $45.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Avnet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Avnet in a report on Thursday, July 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Avnet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Avnet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.43.

In other news, CFO Thomas Liguori sold 24,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.92, for a total value of $1,063,786.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,384,285.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

