Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Rating) (TSE:MRI.U) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on MERC. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Mercer International from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Mercer International from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Mercer International from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Mercer International from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $20.75.

Get Mercer International alerts:

Mercer International Stock Down 1.9 %

MERC stock opened at $16.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Mercer International has a twelve month low of $9.51 and a twelve month high of $17.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.71. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.45.

Mercer International Dividend Announcement

Mercer International ( NASDAQ:MERC Get Rating ) (TSE:MRI.U) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.08. Mercer International had a return on equity of 42.77% and a net margin of 14.11%. The company had revenue of $572.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Mercer International will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 27th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Mercer International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mercer International

In other Mercer International news, Director Rainer Rettig sold 12,000 shares of Mercer International stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.34, for a total value of $196,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,991.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Keith Purchase sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $170,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,146,354.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Rainer Rettig sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.34, for a total value of $196,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,991.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mercer International

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Mercer International by 284.6% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 124,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after buying an additional 92,282 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its position in Mercer International by 56.7% in the first quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 75,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 27,458 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Mercer International by 10.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 65,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 6,111 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Mercer International by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 9,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Mercer International by 9.1% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 33,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.66% of the company’s stock.

About Mercer International

(Get Rating)

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party utilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mercer International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercer International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.