Metahero Price Reaches $0.0049 (HERO)

Metahero (HERO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 3rd. Over the last week, Metahero has traded down 17.7% against the dollar. Metahero has a total market cap of $24.87 million and approximately $3.29 million worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metahero coin can currently be purchased for $0.0049 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005037 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19,849.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004414 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005150 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005036 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002577 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.25 or 0.00132226 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00034512 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022169 BTC.

About Metahero

Metahero (HERO) is a coin. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 coins and its circulating supply is 5,095,643,290 coins. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @Metahero_io.

Metahero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Raise is a loan marketplace that connects individuals with investment opportunities primarily in emerging countries. Leveraging Blockchain technology, Raise is a transparent platform.Prior to the December 10th 2019 switch, Raise token was in use under the name “Hero” token.For more information regarding this switch, please visit https://raise.it/blog/the-raise-token-present-and-future”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metahero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metahero using one of the exchanges listed above.

