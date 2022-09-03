MetaMUI (MMUI) Price Hits $0.23 on Top Exchanges

MetaMUI (MMUI) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. One MetaMUI coin can currently be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00001160 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, MetaMUI has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. MetaMUI has a total market capitalization of $110.95 million and $166,811.00 worth of MetaMUI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005068 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $149.03 or 0.00755218 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002428 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001669 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.52 or 0.00838813 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00015452 BTC.
MetaMUI Coin Profile
MetaMUI’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling MetaMUI
