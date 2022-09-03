MetLife Investment Management LLC Acquires 7,173 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,774 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,173 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $7,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMI. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,751,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,846,000 after purchasing an additional 74,697 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,823,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,408,000 after acquiring an additional 100,129 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cummins by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,197,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,257,000 after acquiring an additional 67,205 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in Cummins by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,625,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,508,000 after acquiring an additional 110,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $302,269,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

Insider Activity at Cummins

In other news, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 4,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.18, for a total value of $1,120,055.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,644,149.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 4,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.18, for a total value of $1,120,055.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,644,149.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Srikanth Padmanabhan sold 6,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.01, for a total value of $1,336,500.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,888,660.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,001 shares of company stock valued at $3,157,774. 1.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cummins Price Performance

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Cummins from $232.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Cummins from $249.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Cummins from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $238.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Cummins from $205.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cummins has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.22.

NYSE:CMI opened at $212.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $205.62. The stock has a market cap of $30.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.04. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.27 and a 52 week high of $247.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 17.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is 43.98%.

Cummins Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.