MetLife Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) by 34.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 348,067 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,422 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Macy’s worth $8,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in M. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 175.9% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Macy’s by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Macy’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Macy’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 2,868 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total value of $49,989.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,711.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 2,868 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total transaction of $49,989.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,711.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP C Elisa D. Garcia sold 15,920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $276,371.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,484,991.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 100,026 shares of company stock worth $1,736,856. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

M has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. OTR Global downgraded shares of Macy’s to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Macy’s from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. TheStreet cut Macy’s from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com lowered Macy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Macy’s to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.50.

NYSE:M opened at $17.10 on Friday. Macy’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.85 and a 52 week high of $37.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.90. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. Macy’s had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 51.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Macy’s, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. This is a positive change from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.19%.

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 725 department stores in the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam under the Macy's, Macy's Backstage, Market by Macy's, Bloomingdale's, Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bloomies, and bluemercury brands.

