MetLife Investment Management LLC Buys 16,136 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,136 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $8,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WEC. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,040,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,207,228,000 after buying an additional 6,810,208 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,250,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $509,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890,747 shares during the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 52.6% during the first quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 954,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $95,293,000 after purchasing an additional 328,983 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,362,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $132,297,000 after purchasing an additional 301,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 571,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,192,000 after purchasing an additional 192,663 shares in the last quarter. 75.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on WEC. Barclays lowered their price target on WEC Energy Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Bank of America raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on WEC Energy Group from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.33.

Insider Transactions at WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group Trading Down 1.6 %

In related news, EVP William Mastoris sold 4,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total transaction of $492,637.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,230.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WEC stock opened at $103.01 on Friday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.84 and a 1-year high of $108.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $32.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $102.24 and a 200-day moving average of $99.84.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.7275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is currently 67.21%.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

