MetLife Investment Management LLC Purchases 13,028 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,262 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,028 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $9,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1,718.2% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 512.5% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 245 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 330.6% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 310 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

International Flavors & Fragrances Trading Down 0.7 %

International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $107.83 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $119.54 and its 200 day moving average is $124.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.49 billion, a PE ratio of 43.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.99. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a one year low of $105.38 and a one year high of $155.00.

International Flavors & Fragrances Increases Dividend

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.12. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 7.05%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This is an increase from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is presently 126.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $147.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.14.

Insider Transactions at International Flavors & Fragrances

In related news, EVP Francisco Fortanet sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,154,625. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.